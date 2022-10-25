Florida flips 4-star recruit Roderick Kearney from Florida State

Florida scored a big recruiting win over rival Florida State on Monday evening.

Four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney had previously committed to the Seminoles, but he’s changed his mind and announced he’ll go to the Swamp instead.

Kearney (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) is one of the best OL prospects in the class of 2023. He ranks No. 4 among all interior offensive linemen, No. 28 in the state and No. 123 nationally, per 247Sports.

The Gators are getting a mauler in the trenches with impressive power and an aggressive streak. As a Junior, he was credited with 56 pancake blocks last season in 10 games for Orange Park (Fla.).

Kearney joining the club brings Florida’s total number of recruits for the 2023 cycle to 22 and gives the Gators some breathing room in the recruiting rankings. While they are still at No. 8 behind LSU, there’s now more space between them and ninth-ranked Clemson. Meanwhile, Florida State dropped to No. 19.

