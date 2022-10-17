Florida moves into top-10 recruiting ranking with pair of new commitments

The University of Florida moved into the top 10 of the 247Sports recruitment rankings on Thursday when a pair of safeties committed to the program.

To start the day, three-star safety Bryce Thornton announced he had chosen the Gators. He had 27 offers, according to 247Sports, and is ranked as the No. 45 safety in the class. His commitment helped Florida add strength to the secondary.

But the cherry on top came later in the day when four-star recruit Dijon Johnson elected to remain in his home state. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety, listed as a top-100 player and the No. 7 safety in the class on the 247Sports composite rankings, was previously an Ohio State commit before decommiting on July 30.

Johnson had 36 offers, according to 247Sports.

With those commitments, Florida moves into the top-10 recruiting rankings nationally and fourth in the SEC behind Alabama, Georgia and LSU, in that order. While the Gators lack the five-star commits of the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs, they do have 17 four-star commits, more than Alabama and Georgia and the fourth-most in the country.

