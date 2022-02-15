Top 2023 LB Anthony Hill announces finalists

Five-star Ryan (Texas) linebacker Anthony Hill — the top-ranked linebacker in the class of 2023 — took a step toward bringing an end to his recruitment on Monday afternoon.

Hill announced a group of six finalists consisting of Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. He most recently visited Oklahoma and Texas A&M in January and will be taking more visits during the spring.

Hill was dominant in the middle of a Ryan defense that played a major part in the Denton program spending some time ranked in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound inside linebacker racked up 131 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. He is the No. 9 overall recruit in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“Requisite height with good length and a big frame to add mass. Athletic, physical, violent off-ball linebacker who occasionally steps to the line of scrimmage,” 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks said in his scouting report of Hill. Long-term positional home is in question, but ability is not. Thumper vs. the run with chase-down athleticism from the back side.

“Capable of consistent sideline-to-sideline pursuit with proven blitzing ability. Tone-setter for an FBS-loaded Texas 5A D-I state championship defense as only a sophomore. Produced good numbers despite playing on a unit with a lot of mouths to feed, so to speak.”

Hill is currently targeting a decision date around the beginning of his senior season.