Football Rewind: Abu Kamara's remarkable 4 touchdown, 3 pick performance

Here’s a box score line for the ages.

Interboro (Pa.) Senior Abu Kamara absolutely went off against Pope John Paul II (Pa.) this past weekend, posting 257 rushing yards and four touchdown on offense, plus three interceptions (including a pick six) on defense. Here are a couple of his top highlights.

For the year Kamara is up to 37 touchdowns from scrimmage and nine interceptions.

Interboro went on to win 38-14, moving to 10-2 on the season. On Saturday they’ll face Monsigner Bonner (Pa.) in a road playoff game.