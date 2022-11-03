Football Rewind: Mission Viejo WR Mikey Matthews' epic 70-yard kickoff return touchdown

One of the best high school football teams that hasn’t made our Super 25 list this season is Mission Viejo (Calif.).

They’re making a strong push, though. This past week, they put in another crushing victory, defeating Capistrano Valley (Calif.) by a score of 63-7. The Diablos were dominant in all three phases of the game, including special teams.

In the second quarter, Senior receiver Mikey Matthews pulled off an epic 70-yard kick return touchdown. Watch.

In addition to his work as a returner, Matthews (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) has caught 50 passes this year, totaling 834 yards and 10 touchdowns. So far he has 21 reported offers from college programs. The leading contenders to get his commitment are Boise State, Colorado, Washington State and Utah.

The win improved Mission Viejo’s record this season to 9-1. Next up, they have a road playoff game against Centennial (Calif.), a team which is currently ranked No. 15 in the country.