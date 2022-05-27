Four-star RB Roderick Robinson stays in state, commits to UCLA

It didn’t take Roderick Robinson long to figure out that his first official visit was the school he wanted to return to.

On Thursday, the four-star running back out of Lincoln High School (San Diego, Calif.) elected to stay in-state and commit to UCLA. He visited the Bruins on the weekend of May 13, according to CBS Sports.

247Sports reported that Robinson was offered by UCLA in February and had an unofficial visit to the campus in April. He had 25 offers, according to the recruiting outlet, including from 10 Pac-12 schools.

Recruitment rankings differ on Robinson, but 247Sports lists him as the 16th-best running back in the class of 2023. The outlet’s composite lists him as a three-star player. As a junior, he rushed for 1,273 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Robinson told 247Sports that UCLA head coach Chip Kelly compared him to current Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet, who also played high school ball in California.

“He said he had a lot of success everywhere he has been with big backs and UCLA is one of those schools that definitely runs the ball really well. It’s an offense that features a power run game and I know I can fit in really well with what they want to do,” Robinson said.

UCLA now has three commits in the class of 2023. All three are in-state commits, as three-star safety Ty Lee attends St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and three-star wide receiver Grant Gray hails from Norco (Calif.)