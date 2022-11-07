Watch: Highlights for Hoosiers' 4-star PG commit Gabe Cupps

One of the top point guards in the class of 2023 is Gabe Cupps, a senior at Centerville (Ohio). Cupps committed to playing his college ball at Indiana about a year ago.

Here are some of his best highlights from his Junior season.

Cupps (6-foot-2, 165 pounds) is a smooth ball handler who can hit from three, mid-range and drive with either hand. He’s ranked No. 15 among point guards in his class and No. 93 nationally. Cupps has chosen Indiana over seven other schools where he has offers, including Stanford and Michigan.

Centerville starts their 2022-2023 basketball season on Saturday, Dec. 13 against Cathedral (Ind.).