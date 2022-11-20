Gregg Popovich gave hilarious advice to a high school reporter

A high school reporter covering her first NBA game got some advice from one of the greatest head coaches to ever do it.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said aloud advice that many other reporters have had to deal with the hard way:

“Stay away from interviewing Popovich.”

With his withering answers to sideline reporters, it’s known that San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind, but his answers are rarely actually mean-spirited. There are listicles and YouTube videos and even gifs showing his hilarity in and around the game.

This answer too, of course, was just in jest. Popovich said so himself after his initial piece of faux advice. NBA.com writer Mark Medina tweeted that after Popovich warned the young reporter to stay away, he added:

“I’m funny, though! You have to have some fun. People that take stuff personally it’s their problem; it’s not mine.”

He also gave real advice, tweeted out by San Antonio Express-News reporter Mike Finger:

He followed this with four tips: Be prepared, know what you’re going to ask, be ready for anything, and don’t take yourself so setiously. Not bad! — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) November 20, 2022

Hopefully the reporter was ready for anything and wasn’t taking herself too seriously. Either way, Popovich’s response likely caught her off-guard.

