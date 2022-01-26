Where could Harold Perkins land after decommitting from Texas A&M?

The top linebacker in the class of 2022 is back on the market with National Signing Day right around the corner.

Cy Park (Texas) linebacker Harold Perkins backed off his commitment to Texas A&M on Monday. Perkins committed to the Aggies during the Under Armour All-American Game earlier this month, but kept the door open to landing elsewhere with his desire to visit other schools leading up to February.

Texas A&M is trying to get Perkins back on board. Jimbo Fisher and his coaching staff had an in-home visit with Perkins and his family on Tuesday night. The Aggies are still very much in the running to sign Perkins, but there is stiff competition elsewhere.

LSU will host Perkins for an official visit Friday before the beginning of the dead period. Baton Rouge is an attractive landing spot for Perkins, as he is a New Orleans native and has already visited campus multiple times. Perkins was also seen donning LSU gear at times during his senior season. That doesn’t guarantee much of anything, but it adds further intrigue to LSU being in the race this late in the game.

The other primary contender to land Perkins is Florida. Perkins took an official visit with the Gators on Jan. 14 — less than a week after he committed to Texas A&M — and got a first-hand look at what Billy Napier and his coaching staff are building in Gainsville. However, it still seems like Florida is running behind LSU and Texas A&M.

The final days of Perkins’ recruitment have the makings of a battle between Fisher and newly-minted LSU head coach Brian Kelly. Linebacker recruits of Perkins’ caliber don’t come around too often and it will be a fierce race to land him leading up to National Signing Day.

LSU looks like it is best positioned to win the race at this juncture, but don’t count Texas A&M out just yet. The Aggies still have a chance with Perkins.