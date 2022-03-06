Virginia HS basketball star Markus Robinson reaches 3,000-point mark as sophomore

Veritas Collegiate Academy (Va.) basketball star Markus Robinson reached a seldom-reached career milestone earlier this week, becoming the 251st player in high school basketball history to score 3,000 career points.

And he’s just a sophomore.

Robinson now has 3,008 career points after pouring in 24 against Atlantic Shores Christian. He is averaging 33.1 points per game this season and is now ahead of current NBA player Romeo Langford and former NBA player Mike Bibby (3,002 career points each) on the all-time scoring list. Robinson also passed Stanley Jackson, who scored 3,005 career points.

Robinson is currently on pace to blast through some more all-time scoring records before his sophomore season comes to an end. Assuming he continues to score at his current rate, Robinson will surpass former Duke star and future Blue Devils head coach John Scheyer (3,034 career points) and former NBA players Orlando Woodridge (3,036 career points), Penny Hardaway (3,039 career points), Tracy Murray (3,053 career points) and Bill Bradley (3,068 career points).

Robinson started his high school basketball career at Finney High School in New York, where he played three seasons and averaged 22.7 points per game as an eighth-grader, 43.5 points per game as a freshman and 40.4 points per game in 16 games as a sophomore. Robinson reclassified into the class of 2024 after transferring.

Veritas Collegiate Academy is 20-5 with Robinson averaging his 30-plus points per game to go along with 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. Robinson’s scoring output has come at an efficient clip, as he is shooting 53% from the field and 77% from the free-throw line.

Veritas has two games left in its season, as it does not play for a state championship. That should be plenty of enough time for Robinson to continue his ascent up the high school record books, though. It won’t happen this year, but it might not be much longer before he becomes the 10th high school basketball player to score 5,000 career points.