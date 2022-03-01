Many of the top dogs around the high school basketball scene are off until the GEICO Nationals later this month, but there was still a jam-packed slate of action over the weekend.

No. 17 Centennial won its 27th straight game and captured a CIF Southern Section crown over the weekend, while No. 22 St. Paul VI etched out a championship on Monday night. No. 19 Bishop Gorman wasn’t as lucky, as it suffered its first and only loss of the season in the Nevada Class 5A state title game.

With that being said, this is the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for March 1, 2022.

1. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Record: 25-1

2. Richardson (Texas)

Record: 32-1

3. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Record: 29-1

4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 22-4

5. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 30-1

6. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Record: 21-4

7. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)

Record: 20-4

8. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 22-2

9. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Record: 31-7

10. Camden (N.J.)

Record: 24-2

11. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.)

Record: 23-2

12. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 24-3

13. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 25-5

14. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.)

Record: 25-3

15. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Record: 29-1

16. Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.)

Record: 20-4

17. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 30-1

18. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Record: 29-3

19. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 30-1

20. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 24-4

21. Centerville (Ohio)

Record: 25-0

22. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 21-3

23. St. Benedicts Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)

Record: 20-1

24. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.)

Record: 22-5

25. Long Island Lutheran (Long Island, N.Y.)

Record: 18-5