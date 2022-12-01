High School Esports 2022 fall regional/state rankings: Final regular-season 'League of Legends' standings

The 2022 high school esports fall regular season has come to an end, with competitive gaming teams across North America closing out the head-to-head matchups on the PlayVS platform.

It’s been an exciting inaugural e-kickoff for USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS, creating the first regional and state rankings from the platform’s competitive games—ones officially recognized by the NFHS Network and state associations.

As the competition now moves to the 2022 championships, here are the final regular-season top “League of Legends” teams for each region/state.

League of Legends: 2022 Regular-Season Final

League: Alabama – High School – League of Legends

1. Loveless Academic Magnet Prog High School: LAMP Legends Gold

2. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Bao

3. Virgil Grissom High School: Grissom LofL Team A

4. Hartselle High School: HHS-LOL-1

5. Sparkman High School: Sparkman Slays

6. Alabama School of Mathematics and Science: Runic Dragons

7. Virgil Grissom High School: Grissom LofL Team B

8. Russell County High School: Warriors

9. Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering: Inter’s Inc.

10. Munford High School: El Gato

League: Alaska – High School – League of Legends

1. Mat-Su Central School: MSCS Ravens LoL Black Team

2. Lathrop High School: Piggy Bankers

3. Kenai Central High School: KCHS Leagintime

4. Anchorage Christian Schools: ACS Lions

5. Mt. Edgecumbe High School: MEHS Braves (Lol)

6. Mat-Su Central School: MSCS Ravens LoL Blue Team

7. Denali Borough School District: Tri-Valley Viking Blue

8. Galena City School District: GCSD LoL Team

9. Andrew K. Demoski School: Nulato LOL

10. Sitka High School: Sitka Legends

League: Arkansas – High School – League of Legends

1. Southside High School: Maverick Esports: Varsity

2. Wynne High School: Delta Swarm

3. Don Tyson School of Innovation: Phoenix Rising

4. Morrilton Senior High School: Devil Dogs

5. Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts: Rabbit Hole

6. Gentry High School: GHS Infinite

7. Lake Hamilton High School: Wolves

8. Van Buren High School: Kimchi

9. Bryant High School: HiveFive Rising

10. Bryant High School: HiveFive

League: British Columbia – High School – League of Legends

1. University Hill Secondary School: Hawks Black

2. Lambrick Park Secondary School: Lions

3. Timberline Secondary School: Timberline eWolves

4. Grand Forks Secondary School: GFSS Alpha Wolves

5. Lord Byng Secondary School: LBSS – T1 – Spectre

6. University Hill Secondary School: Hawks Silver

7. Okanagan Mission Secondary School: Mid Piece

8. Queen Margaret’s School: QMS Royals

9. Ascend Online: ASCEND Knights League of Legends

10. Pitt Meadows Secondary School: PMSS Marauders

League: California Region – High School – League of Legends

1. West High School: West Esports

2. San Marino High School: SMT (E)

3. Da Vinci Charter Academy: DJUSD Raptors Red Team

4. Moreau Catholic High School: Moreau Catholic Curry Crew

5. George Washington High School: Eagles Red

6. Rancho Buena Vista High School: RBV League of Legends 2021

7. Alexander Hamilton Senior High School: Damwon Ikia

8. Mountain House High School: MHHS Mustangs

9. San Gorgonio High School: Varsity Spartan League

10. Acalanes Center for Independent Study: Las Lomas Knights

League: Central Region – High School – League of Legends

1. Pella High School (Iowa): Dutch Destroyers

2. Middleton High School (Wis.): TSM – MHS

3. Nixa High School (Mo.): Nixa LOL

4. Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences Upper School (Tenn.): CSAS Patriots

5. Central High School (Mo.): Central Esports

6. The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (Miss.): Blue Waves

7. Blackman High School (Tenn.): Blaze LOL TN

8. Starkville High School (Miss.): SHS Fugitives

9. Biloxi High School (Miss.): BHS Red Squadron

10. Mclaughlin High School (S.D.): Matxo Akichita Shungwatxogla

League: Colorado – High School – League of Legends

1. Cherry Creek High School: Creek Varsity LoL

2. Cherokee Trail High School: CT Ghost (LOL V)

3. Grandview High School: Wolfpack Legends – Black

4. Highland High School: Bardstuck Bronze

5. Pinnacle Charter School High School: PCHS Varsity

6. Cedaredge High School: Cedaredge High School Bruins

7. Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory: VPP STAMPEDE

8. Chaparral High School: Trojan Armadillos

9. Mountain Range High School: MRHS Mustangs

10. Rocky Mountain High School: Lobos League of Legends

League: Connecticut – High School – League of Legends

1. University High School of Science and Engineering: UHSSE LOL Alpha Team

2. Conard High School: Red Wolves

3. Simsbury High School: Simsbury Trojans League of Legends

4. Farmington High School: Farmington River Hawks

5. Greenwich High School: Greenwich Cardinals

6. Weston High School: Trojans

7. Trumbull High School: Eagles

8. New Britain High School: Legendary Hurricanes

9. Avon High School: Avon High School: LoL- 1

10. St. Joseph High School: SJ Cadets – LoL

League: Eastern Region – High School – League of Legends

1. DC International School (D.C.): DCI Dragons Rise

2. Worcester Academy (Mass.): Woostaa Telecom

3. Lexington Christian Academy (Mass.): LCA Lions (League)

4. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy (Ga.): Mt Bethel Bronzies

5. Advanced Technology Center (Va.): ATC Midgap

6. Dekalb High School (Ind.): DHS Baron eSports

7. Clifton High School (N.J.): CHS Mustangs

8. Newport High School (Pa.): Newport Esports

9. The Grayson School (Pa.): TGS Gryphons

10. Goose Creek High School (N.C.): Vanquishers

League: Florida – High School – League of Legends

1. Coral Reef Senior High School: Tempest

2. Doral Academy Charter High School: Doral Academy Firebirds A

3. Mater Academy Charter Middle High School: League Lions

4. Olympia High School: Olympia League of Titans

5. Florida Virtual School: FLVS Fury 1

6. Palm Bay Preparatory Academy 6-12: 1104 Panthers

7. Cape Coral High School: Orange Seahawks

8. Bonita Springs High School: Bullsharks

9. Palm Beach Lakes High School: PBL Retro Ramz 1

10. Palm Beach Lakes High School: PBL Retro Ramz 2

League: Georgia – High School – League of Legends

1. Northview High School: Northview Varsity

2. Duluth High School: Duluth High School Purple

3. Lambert High School: Longhorns

4. Discovery High School: Discovery Titans Green

5. North Gwinnett High School: NGHS Teddy Bears

6. Peachtree Ridge High School: PRHS Lions LoL

7. Harlem High School: Harlem Varsity

8. Northview High School: Northview Junior Varsity

9. Tallulah Falls School: TFS Indians

10. Chamblee High School: Reformed

League: Hawaii – High School – League of Legends

1. Mililani High School: MHSeSports1

2. Iolani School: Iolani LoL Black

3. President William Mckinley High School: McKLoL1

4. Punahou School: Punahou Red

5. President Theodore Roosevelt High School: No Fun Allowed

6. Iolani School: Iolani LoL Red

7. 3. President William Mckinley High School: McKLoL2

8. Mililani High School: MHSeSports2

9. Iolani School: Iolani LoL Gold

10. President William Mckinley High School: McKLoL3

League: Illinois Region – High School – League of Legends

1. Grant Community High School: Bulldogs

2. Adlai E Stevenson High School: AESHS Patriots Gold

3. Rock Island High School: Joe’ Gaths

4. Lake Forest Academy: LFA Orange

5. Liberty High School: Legendary Eagles

6. Adlai E Stevenson High School: AESHS Patriots Green

7. Charleston High School: CHS Trojans

8. St. Patrick High School: St. Patrick Shamrocks LoL

9. Newark Community High School: NCHS

10. Thornton Fractional So. High School: TF South Varsity

League: Kentucky – High School – League of Legends

1. Thomas Nelson High School: Thomas Nelson Gaming

2. Lafayette High School: Lafayette Generals

3. Harlan County High School: HCHS LOL

4. Henry Clay High School: Henry Clay Blue

5. Kentucky Country Day School: Bearcat Esports LoL

6. Whitley County High School: Colonels LoL V 2022

7. Madison Central: MCHS Red

8. Harrison Co. High School: Harrison Co. LOL1

9. Louisville Male High School: LeagueOfLosers

10. Danville High School: Admirals Blue HS

League: Maine – High School – League of Legends

1. Cape Elizabeth High School: Cape Elizabeth LoL

2. Windham High School: WHS Esports

3. Noble High School: Noble Knights

4. Harpswell Coastal Academy: HCA Narwhals

5. Piscataquis Community Secondary School: Pirate Legends

6. Maine School of Science and Mathematics: Penguins

7. Spruce Mountain High School: Phoenix Squad

8. Foxcroft Academy: Foxcroft Academy League of Legends

League: Massachusetts – High School – League of Legends

1. Shrewsbury Sr High School: SHS – Gatekeepers

2. Newton South High School: Newton South esports

3. Acton-Boxborough Regional High School: AB League

4. Fitchburg High School: Fitchburg Varsity Raiders

5. Shawsheen Valley Vocational Technical High School: Rams LOL Varsity

6. Braintree High School: BHS League of Legends

7. Auburn High School: AHSF22 League

8. Oliver Ames High School: Tigers Orange

9. Westborough High School: The Revengers

10. Bishop Stang High School: Spartans

League: Michigan – High School – League of Legends

1. Novi High School: Novi Wildcats LoL

2. Mona Shores High School: MS TheSwaggyFoods

3. West Bloomfield High School: Grievous Gators

4. Northville High School: Northville Varsity Black League of Legends

5. East Kentwood High School: East Kentwood Falcon Gaming

6. Melvindale High School: Cardinal Thunder – Red

7. Northville High School: Northville JV Orange League of Legends

8. Mona Shores High School: Shores League 2

9. Summit Academy North: Summit Academy Dragons

10. Roscommon High School: Roscommon Bucks

League: Mountain Region – High School – League of Legends

1. Bishop Blanchet High School (Wash.): BBHS Bears

2. Early College Academy (N.M.): The ECA Phantoms (League)

3. Albuquerque Academy (N.M.): Chargers Varsity LoL

4. La Cueva High School (N.M.): La Cueva Bears LOL White

5. Atrisco Heritage Academy High School (N.M.): Atrisco Legendary Jags

6. Mission Heights Preparatory High School (Ariz.): Phantoms

7. Richardson High School (Texas): Augmented Eagles

8. Bountiful High School (Utah): RedHawks LoL – Red

9. Bishop Gorman (Nev.): Gorman Legends 1

10. Lake Mead Christian Academy (Nev.): Lake Mead Eagles

League: New York – High School – League of Legends

1. Syosset Senior High School: Syosset Esports – A

2. Schenectady High School: Schenectady LOL

3. Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School: League Crusaders

4. John Bowne High School: Bowne Esports LOL Team A

5. Uniondale High School: Uniondale Knights LoL

6. University Heights Secondary School: League of Legends Alpha

7. Hamburg High School: Bulldogs Gaming

8. Ausable Valley High School: AVCS Wayfinders

9. Wellsville Senior High School: WLSV eSports LoL

10. Chittenango High School: CHS League 1

League: Oklahoma – High School – League of Legends

1. Ada High School: AHS Cougars

2. Piedmont High School: PHS Wildcat League Blue

3. Edmond Memorial High School: EMHS Varsity League of Legends

4. Heritage Hall: HH League of Legends

5. Glenpool High School: Glenpool Warriors

6. Ardmore High School: Ardmore Tiger Gaming

7. Enid High School: Enid Plainsmen B

8. Wayne High School: Wayne Bulldogs LoL

9. Nowata High School: Nowata Legends

10. Canton High School: Canton Tigers (LOL-Varsity)

League: Texas Region – High School – League of Legends

1. Wylie High School: Minion Diff

2. Allen High School: Allen Eagles League

3. Plano Academy High School: Titan eSports LOL Team

4. Strake Jesuit College Preparatory: SJ League Green

5. Lakeview Centennial High School: [LCHS] Yuumi Diff

6. Smithson Valley High School: Smithson Valley Rangers

7. Newman Smith High School: Smith Trojans (LoL)

8. Garland High School: Garland Owl A

9. Corsicana High School: CHS Tigers Gold – LoL

10. Garland High School: Garland Owl B

League: Texas (Private) – High School – League of Legends

1. The Village School: The Village School

2. St. Thomas High School: STH

3. Concordia Lutheran High School: CL-League

4. Vanguard College Preparatory School: Vanguard LoL

5. Eagle Christian Academy: Eagles

6. British International School of Houston: BIS-Houston Bulldogs – LOL

7. Heritage Christian Academy: HCA LoL Team

8. Lutheran South Academy: Pioneers LoL State

9. The Woodlands Christian Academy: Warriors

10. Christ the King Diocesan High School: Golden Lions

League: Virginia – High School – League of Legends

1. Briar Woods High School: Big Barnacle Squad

2. Monticello High School: MHS Mustangs

3. Loudoun County High School: LCHS League of Adam

4. Rock Ridge High School: Rock Ridge Phoenixes Red

5. Godwin High School: Godwin Eagles

6. Kempsville High School: League KHS Varsity

7. Tallwood High School: The Lion League

8. Grafton High School: GHS Oh Ship!

9. Osbourn Park High School: Beemos Gold

10. Freedom High School: Freedom Eagles