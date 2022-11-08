High School Esports 2022 fall regional/state rankings: 'Hearthstone'

The 2022 high school esports season enters November action across North America, with competitive gaming teams going head-to-head on the PlayVS platform, which the NFHS Network and state associations officially recognize.

And with that comes the latest round of USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS rankings.

Below are the updated best of the best in “Hearthstone.”

Hearthstone: Nov. 8, 2022

League: Central Region – High School – Hearthstone – Varsity

1. Rogers New Technology High School (Ark.): Hearth Wolves A

2.Riverside High School (Ark.): StoneRebels

3. Vanguard College Preparatory School (Texas): Vanguard HS

4. Westside High School (Neb.): Westside Hearthstone 1

5. North Rock Creek (Okla.): North Rock Creek Hearthstone (Alpha)

6. Kearney Sr High School (Neb.): Shuffled

7. Eufaula High School (Ala.): Tigers Hearthstone

8. Magazine High School (Ark.): Slither

9. Westside High School (Neb.): Westside Hearthstone 2

10. Ardmore High School (Okla.): Ardmore Tiger Gaming

League: Eastern Region – High School – Hearthstone – Varsity

1. East Kentwood High School (Mich.): East Kentwood High School

2. Maclay School (Fla.): Marauders HS

3. Harlan County High School (Ky.): Wish this was Yugioh

4. Bloomfield Hills High School (Mich.): Bloomfield Hills Black Hawks

5. Advanced Technology Center (Va.): The Card Handlers

6. Heritage High School (Va.): Heritage HS Cardbackers

7. Cortland Junior-Senior High School (N.Y.): Cortland Purple Tigers II: Arcade Remix Hyper EX + Œ± Edition

8. Landstown High School (Va.): Stone Cold Eagles

9. North Fort Myers High School (Fla.): Red Knightmare

10. Xavier High School (Conn.): Falcons

League: Mountain Region – High School – Hearthstone – Varsity

1. Viewmont High School (Utah): Hearth Breakers

2. Santa Susana High (Calif.): Santa Su Troubadours

3. Organ Mountain High School (N.M.): OMHS Hearthstone Varsity

4. Bishop Montgomery High School (Calif.): Knights of Azeroth

5. Las Cruces High School (N.M.): LCHS Hearthstone Red

6. Manzano High School (N.M.): Monarchs A – Hearthstone

7. Hobbs High School (N.M.): Hobbs Var Hearthstone

t-8. Moreau Catholic High School (Calif.): Hearthstone Team #1

t-8. Thunder Mountain High School (Alaska): Falcons

10. Fort Bragg High School (Calif.): Gamer Wolves

