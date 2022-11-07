High School Esports 2022 fall regional/state rankings: 'League of Legends'

The 2022 high school esports season enters November action across North America, with competitive gaming teams going head-to-head on the PlayVS platform, which the NFHS Network and state associations officially recognize.

And with that comes the latest round of USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS rankings.

Here are the updated top 10 “League of Legends” teams for each region/state.

League of Legends: Nov. 7, 2022

League: Alabama – High School – League of Legends – Varsity

1. Loveless Academic Magnet Prog High School: LAMP Legends Gold

2. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Bao

3. Virgil Grissom High School: Grissom LofL Team A

4. Alabama School of Mathematics and Science: Runic Dragons

5. Sparkman High School: Sparkman Slays

6. Hartselle High School: HHS-LOL-1

7. Virgil Grissom High School: Grissom LofL Team B

8. WP Davidson High School: Executive Rodents

9. Russell County High School: Warriors

10. Munford High School: El Gato

League: Alaska – High School – League of Legends – Varsity

1. Mat-Su Central School: MSCS Ravens LoL Black Team

2. Lathrop High School: Piggy Bankers

3. Kenai Central High School: KCHS Leagintime

4. Mat-Su Central School: MSCS Ravens LoL Blue Team

5. Galena City School District: GCSD LoL Team

6. Anchorage Christian Schools: ACS Lions

7. Mt. Edgecumbe High School: MEHS Braves (Lol)

8. Denali Borough School District: Tri-Valley Viking Blue

9. Andrew K. Demoski School: Nulato LOL

10 Tri-Valley School: Tri-Valley Viking Blue

League: Arkansas – High School – League of Legends – Varsity

1. Southside High School: Maverick Esports: Varsity

2. Don Tyson School of Innovation: Phoenix Rising

3. Wynne High School: Delta Swarm

4. Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts: Rabbit Hole

5. Subiaco Academy: Subiaco Trojans LOL

6. Springdale High School: League of Bulldogs Varsity

7. Van Buren High School: Kimchi

8. Gentry High School: GHS Infinite

t-9. Lake Hamilton High School: Wolves

t-9. Bryant High School: HiveFive Rising

League: British Columbia – High School – League of Legends – Rec.

1. University Hill Secondary School: Hawks Black

2. Lambrick Park Secondary School: Lions

3. Timberline Secondary School: Timberline eWolves

4. Lord Byng Secondary School: LBSS – T1 – Spectre

5. Queen Margaret’s School: QMS Royals

6. Grand Forks Secondary School: GFSS Alpha Wolves

7. Pitt Meadows Secondary School: PMSS Marauders

8. University Hill Secondary School: Hawks Silver

9. Coast Mountain Academy: Coast Mountain Owls

10. Grand Forks Secondary School: GFSS Wolf Pack

League: California Region – High School – League of Legends – Rec.

1. West High School: West Esports

2. Moreau Catholic High School: Moreau Catholic Curry Crew

3. San Marino High School: SMT (E)

4. George Washington High School: Eagles Red

5. Rancho Buena Vista High School: RBV League of Legends 2021

6. Alexander Hamilton Senior High School: Damwon Ikia

7. JSerra Catholic High School: JSerra LoL

8. The Preuss School UCSD: Preuss Gaming

9. Da Vinci Charter Academy: DJUSD Raptors Red Team

10. Torrance High School: THS Legends

League: Central Region – High School – League of Legends – Rec.

1. Pella High School (Iowa): Dutch Destroyers

2. Nixa High School (Mo.): Nixa LOL

3. Middleton High School (Wis.): TSM – MHS

4. Clyde C. Miller Career Academy (Mo.): Phoenix Legends Team

5. Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences Upper School (Tenn.): CSAS Patriots

6. Blackman High School (Tenn.): Blaze LOL TN

7. Starkville High School (Miss.): SHS Fugitives

8. Central High School (Mo.): Central Esports

9. Ashland High School (Wis.): Ashland Oredockers

10. O’Gorman High School (S.D.): Knights Gaming

League: Colorado – High School – League of Legends – Varsity

1. Cherry Creek High School: Creek Varsity LoL

2. Rocky Mountain High School: Lobos League of Legends

3. Highland High School: Bardstuck Bronze

4. Pinnacle Charter School High School: PCHS Varsity

5. Cherokee Trail High School: CT Ghost (LOL V)

6. STEM School Highlands Ranch: BTS2

7. Fossil Ridge High School: Fossil Ridge LOL

8. Grandview High School: Wolfpack Legends – Black

9. Cedaredge High School: Cedaredge High School Bruins

10. Regis Jesuit High School: RJ Magis

League: Connecticut – High School – League of Legends – Varsity

1. Conard High School: Red Wolves

2. Simsbury High School: Simsbury Trojans League of Legends

3. University High School of Science and Engineering: UHSSE LOL Alpha Team

4. Farmington High School: Farmington River Hawks

5. Greenwich High School: Greenwich Cardinals

6. Weston High School: Trojans

7. Avon High School: Avon High School: LoL- 1

8. Trumbull High School: Eagles

9. New Britain High School: Legendary Hurricanes

10. St. Joseph High School: SJ Cadets – LoL

League: Eastern Region – High School – League of Legends – Rec.

1. DC International School (D.C.): DCI Dragons Rise

2. Worcester Academy (Mass.): Woostaa Telecom

3. Lexington Christian Academy (Mass.): LCA Lions (League)

4. Advanced Technology Center (Va.): ATC Midgap

5. Clifton High School (N.J.): CHS Mustangs

6. Dekalb High School (Ind.): DHS Baron eSports

7. Somerset Area High School (Pa.): SASD Golden Eagles-LOL

8. Goose Creek High School (N.C.): Vanquishers

9. Newport High School (Pa.): Newport Esports

10. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy (Ga.): Mt Bethel Bronzies

League: Florida – High School – League of Legends – Varsity

1. Coral Reef Senior High School: Tempest

2. Doral Academy Charter High School: Doral Academy Firebirds A

3. Mater Academy Charter Middle High School: League Lions

4. Olympia High School: Olympia League of Titans

5. Palm Bay Preparatory Academy 6-12: 1104 Panthers

6. Florida Virtual School: FLVS Fury 1

7. Palm Beach Lakes High School: PBL Retro Ramz 1

8. Palm Beach Lakes High School: PBL Retro Ramz 2

9. Cape Coral High School: Orange Seahawks

t-10. Bonita Springs High School: Bullsharks

t-10. Island Coast High School: Island Coast Legends (Fall 22)

League: Georgia – High School – League of Legends – Varsity

1. Discovery High School: Discovery Titans Green

2. Duluth High School: Duluth High School Purple

3. North Gwinnett High School: NGHS Teddy Bears

4. Northview High School: Northview Varsity

5. Peachtree Ridge High School: PRHS Lions LoL

6. Seckinger High School: Jags League Varsity

7. Lambert High School: Longhorns JV

8. Dunwoody High School: DHS Wildcats

9. Lambert High School: Longhorns

10. South Forsyth High School: SoFo LOL

League: Hawaii – High School – League of Legends – Varsity

1. Mililani High School: MHSeSports1

2. Iolani School: Iolani LoL Black

3. Punahou School: Punahou Red

4. President William Mckinley High School: McKLoL1

5. Iolani School: Iolani LoL Gold

6. President Theodore Roosevelt High School: No Fun Allowed

t-7. President William Mckinley High School: McKLoL3

t-7. Henry Perrine Baldwin High School: Don’t Ban Yuumi

9. Maui High School: Legacy

10. Seabury Hall: Spartans Red

League: Illinois Region – High School – League of Legends – Rec.

1. Grant Community High School: Bulldogs

2. Rock Island High School: Joe’ Gaths

3. Adlai E Stevenson High School: AESHS Patriots Gold

4. Lake Forest Academy: LFA Orange

5. Charleston High School: CHS Trojans

6. St. Patrick High School: St. Patrick Shamrocks LoL

7. Liberty High School: Legendary Eagles

8. Adlai E Stevenson High School: AESHS Patriots Green

9. Newark Community High School: NCHS

10. Thornton Fractional So. High School: TF South Varsity

League: Kentucky – High School – League of Legends – Varsity

1. Lafayette High School: Lafayette Generals

2. Thomas Nelson High School: Thomas Nelson Gaming

3. Madison Central: MCHS Red

4. Harlan County High School: HCHS LOL

5. Henry Clay High School: Henry Clay Blue

6. Harrison Co. High School: Harrison Co. LOL1

7. Kentucky Country Day School: Bearcat Esports LoL

8. Whitley County High School: Colonels LoL V 2022

9. Danville High School: Admirals Blue HS

10. Boyle County High School: BCHS LoL Gold

League: Maine – High School – League of Legends – Varsity

1. Cape Elizabeth High School: Cape Elizabeth LoL

2. Windham High School: WHS Esports

3. Harpswell Coastal Academy: HCA Narwhals

4. Noble High School: Noble Knights

5. Piscataquis Community Secondary School: Pirate Legends

6. Maine School of Science and Mathematics: Penguins

7. Spruce Mountain High School: Phoenix Squad

8. Foxcroft Academy: Foxcroft Academy League of Legends

League: Massachusetts – High School – League of Legends – Varsity

1. Shrewsbury Sr High School: SHS – Gatekeepers

2. Newton South High School: Newton South esports

3. Fitchburg High School: Fitchburg Varsity Raiders

4. Acton-Boxborough Regional High School: AB League

5. Shawsheen Valley Vocational Technical High School: Rams LOL Varsity

6. Oliver Ames High School: Tigers Orange

7. Auburn High School: AHSF22 League

8. Westborough High School: The Revengers

9. Bishop Stang High School: Spartans

10. Braintree High School: BHS League of Legends

League: Michigan – High School – League of Legends – Varsity

1. Novi High School: Novi Wildcats LoL

2. Mona Shores High School: MS TheSwaggyFoods

3. Northville High School: Northville Varsity Black League of Legends

4. East Kentwood High School: East Kentwood Falcon Gaming

5. Melvindale High School: Cardinal Thunder – Red

6. West Bloomfield High School: Grievous Gators

7. Northville High School: Northville JV Orange League of Legends

8. Mona Shores High School: Shores League 2

9. Roscommon High School: Roscommon Bucks

10. Rockford High School: Rockford Rams

League: Mountain Region – High School – League of Legends – Rec.

1. Albuquerque Academy (N.M.): Chargers Varsity LoL

2. Bishop Blanchet High School (Wash.): BBHS Bears

3. La Cueva High School (N.M.): La Cueva Bears LOL White

4. Capital High School (N.M.): Jaguars LoL Turquoise

5. My Tech High (Utah): Vanguard Foehn

6. Atrisco Heritage Academy High School (N.M.): Atrisco Legendary Jags

7. Magrath Junior & Senior High School (Alberta, Can.): MHS ZENITHS

8. Mission Heights Preparatory High School (Ariz.): Phantoms

9. Herberger Young Scholars Academy (Ariz.): Hysa Howlers

10. Early College Academy (N.M.): The ECA Phantoms (League)

League: New York – High School – League of Legends – Varsity

1. Syosset Senior High School: Syosset Esports – A

2. University Heights Secondary School: League of Legends Alpha

3. Schenectady High School: Schenectady LOL

4. John Bowne High School: Bowne Esports LOL Team A

5. Uniondale High School: Uniondale Knights LoL

6. Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School: League Crusaders

7. Hamburg High School: Bulldogs Gaming

8. Chittenango High School: CHS League 1

9. Ausable Valley High School: AVCS Wayfinders

10. MESA Charter High School: MESA Warriors Yellow

League: Oklahoma – High School – League of Legends – Varsity

1. Ada High School: AHS Cougars

2. Piedmont High School: PHS Wildcat League Blue

3. Glenpool High School: Glenpool Warriors

4. Edmond Memorial High School: EMHS Varsity League of Legends

5. Heritage Hall: HH League of Legends

6. Ardmore High School: Ardmore Tiger Gaming

7. Enid High School: Enid Plainsmen B

8. Canton High School: Canton Tigers (LOL-Varsity)

9. Wayne High School: Wayne Bulldogs LoL

10. Nowata High School: Nowata Legends

League: Texas Region – High School – League of Legends – Rec.

1. Wylie High School: Minion Diff

2. Smithson Valley High School: Smithson Valley Rangers

3. Allen High School: Allen Eagles League

4. Garland High School: Garland Owl A

5. Lakeview Centennial High School: [LCHS] Yuumi Diff

6. Plano Academy High School: Titan eSports LOL Team

7. Newman Smith High School: Smith Trojans (LoL)

8. Rowlett High School: Rowlett eSports Gaming Club

9. Del Valle High School: Happy Cho’Gath Day

10. AmTech Career Academy: AmTech Sentinels

League: Texas (Private) – High School – League of Legends – Varsity

1. The Village School: The Village School

2. St. Thomas High School: STH

3. Vanguard College Preparatory School: Vanguard LoL

4. Concordia Lutheran High School: CL-League

5. Eagle Christian Academy: Eagles

6. British International School of Houston: BIS-Houston Bulldogs – LOL

7. Heritage Christian Academy: HCA LoL Team

8. Lutheran South Academy: Pioneers LoL State

9. The Woodlands Christian Academy: Warriors

10. Christ the King Diocesan High School: Golden Lions

League: Virginia – High School – League of Legends – Varsity

1. Briar Woods High School: Big Barnacle Squad

2. Loudoun County High School: LCHS League of Adam

3. Monticello High School: MHS Mustangs

4. Rock Ridge High School: Rock Ridge Phoenixes Red

5. Osbourn Park High School: Beemos Gold

6. Maggie Walker Governor’s School: Maggie Walker Dragons

7. Kempsville High School: League KHS Varsity

8. Tallwood High School: The Lion League

9. Spotsylvania High School: Knights United

10. Freedom High School: Freedom Eagles