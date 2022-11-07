High School Esports 2022 fall regional/state rankings: 'Madden NFL 23'

The 2022 high school esports season enters November action across North America, with competitive gaming teams going head-to-head on the PlayVS platform, which the NFHS Network and state associations officially recognize.

And with that comes the latest round of USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS rankings.

Below are the updated best of the best in “Madden NFL 23.”

Madden NFL 23: Nov. 7, 2022

League: Alabama – High School – Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) – Varsity

1. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Salaam

2. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Robinson

3. Russell County High School: Valentine Madden

4. Athens High School: ATH Madden

5. Russell County High School: Bulluck Madden

6. Florence High School: FHS Falcons M

7. Piedmont High School: Piedmont – Eagle

8. Russell County High School: Burton Madden

9. Alma Bryant High School: Lock Up Lane

10. Moody High School: Moody JM

League: Arkansas – High School – Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) – Varsity

1. Cabot High School: JRiles

2. Cabot High School: JBellou

3. Northside High School – Fort Smith: TMoore

4. Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts: asmsa madden 2

5. De Queen High School: The Payne Trayne

6. Trumann High School: Wildcats White – JPip

7. De Queen High School: Micah Mayhem

8. De Queen High School: Blazing-Bush78

9. Ashdown High School: Panthers

10. Bay High School: The Hive (QH)

League: Central Region – High School – Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) – Rec.

1. Clinton High School (Miss.): Madden Arrows

2. Harrisburg High School – 01 (S.D.): HHS Madden Football

3. Pella High School (Iowa): Dutch Herberts

4. Lamar Cons High School (Texas): LCHS Madden

5. PCM High School (Iowa): PCM Madden

6. Walker High School (La.): BD Madden Wildcats

7. Magee High School (Miss.): Madden Trojan #04

8. North Shore Senior High School (Texas): Mustangs Madden

9. Holy Cross High School-San Antonio (Texas): Holy Cross – Madden #2

10. White Castle High School (La.): Madden 23 (V.S.)

League: Eastern Region – High School – Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) – Rec.

1. Cohoes High School (N.Y.): Cohoes Madden

2. Palmyra-Macedon Senior High School (N.Y.): Madden Raider

3. West Genesee Senior High School (N.Y.): KylerMurray‚ ÄôsFilmGroup

4. East Kentwood High School (Mich.): East Kentwood – PK21

5. Richlands High School (Va.): Blue Tornado Madden Blue

6. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Rambler Madden (Stephen)

7. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Rambler Madden (Jeremaih)

8. York Academy Regional Charter School (Pa.): YARCS Madden 1

9.Staunton High School (Va.): Dylan Almarode

10. Mohonasen Senior High School (N.Y.): Mohonasen Madden Warriors

League: Georgia – High School – Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) – Varsity

1. Marietta High School: BunchOffset

2. New Manchester High School: MadJag

3. Monroe Area High School: Madden GG

4. Rockdale County High School: RCHS Madden Varsity (A)

5. Rockdale County High School: RCHS Madden Varsity (B)

6. West Forsyth High School: Wolverine Gold

7. Cook High School: Cook High Hornets – A

8. Alexander High School: McMadden

9. South Forsyth High School: SoFo Madd

10. Lambert High School: Longhorns Madden Varsity

League: Kentucky – High School – Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) – Varsity

1. Hart County High School: Hart County Raiders – C-Rex

2. Belfry High School: Belfry Pirate Madden

3. Lafayette High School: Generals Larry

4. St. Mary High School: The Vi-King

5. Great Crossing High School: GCHS Madden

6. Harlan County High School: HCHS Madden 1

7. Madison Central: MCHS Madden Wood

8. Trinity High School: Trinity Esports – Ball

9. Lafayette High School: Generals Flowers

10. Monroe County High School: MADDEN Falcons – Holt

League: Mountain Region – High School – Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) – Rec.

1. Fort Collins High School (Colo.): FCHS A

2. Clovis High School (N.M.): CHS A Madden

3. Cibola High School (N.M.): Madden JV Cibola

4. Clovis High School (N.M.): CHS C Madden

5. Thompson Valley High School (Colo.): TVs Very Own Houckes

6. Manzano High School (N.M.): Monarchs A – Madden

7. Thompson Valley High School (Colo.): PsyqueUI

8. Cibola High School (N.M.): Madden RL Cibola

9. Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory (Colo.): D. Stuart

10. Jordan High School (Utah): JHS Madden 2

League: Oklahoma – High School – Madden NFL Solos (PS4) – Varsity

1. Roland High School: RHS Schalski, Mason

2. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Carlson – Madden

3. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Cocheran – Madden

4. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Want – Madden

5. Panama High School: Panama Razorbacks

6. Salina High School: Salina Wildcats

7. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Young – Madden

8. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Harman – Madden

9. Paden High School: Paden Madden # 2

10. Paden High School: Paden Madden

League: Pacific Region – High School – Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) – Rec.

1. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Varsity Isaiah Delgado

2. Liberty High School (Calif.): LHS Landon R

3. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Nathan Ramirez

4. Independence High School (Calif.): Indy ESixers

5. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Guillermo Castaneda

6.Freedom High School (Calif.): FHS Madden

7. Torrance High School (Calif.): THS Madden

8. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Varsity Ethan Castaneda

9. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Varsity Samuel Molina

10. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Varsity Tony Reed