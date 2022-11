High School Esports 2022 fall regional/state rankings: Final regular-season 'Madden NFL 23' standings

The 2022 high school esports regular season has wrapped, with the competitive gaming on the PlayVS platform—which the NFHS Network and state associations officially recognize—now heading to the championships.

And with that comes the latest round of USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS rankings.

Here are the final regular season’s best in “Madden NFL 23.”

Madden NFL 23: 2022 Regular-Season Final

League: Alabama – High School – Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) – Varsity

1. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Robinson

2. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Salaam

3. WP Davidson High School: StickWork

4. Calera High School: Calera Madden Brandon

5. Alma Bryant High School: Lock Up Lane

6. Moody High School: Moody JM

7. Calera High School: Calera Madden Kirklin

8. Russell County High School: Valentine Madden

9. Florence High School: FHS Falcons M

10. Russell County High School: Burton Madden

League: Arkansas – High School – Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) – Varsity

1. Cabot High School: JBellou

2. Cabot High School: JRiles

3. De Queen High School: Micah Mayhem

4. De Queen High School: Blazing-Bush78

5. Rogers Heritage High School: War Eagles

6. Ashdown High School: Panthers

7. Northside High School – Fort Smith: TMoore

8. De Queen High School: The Payne Trayne

9. Trumann High School: Wildcats White – JPip

10. Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts: asmsa madden 2

League: Central Region – High School – Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) – Rec.

1. Clinton High School (Miss.): Madden Arrows

2. Harrisburg High School – 01 (S.D.): HHS Madden Football

3. North Shore Senior High School (Texas): Mustangs Madden

4. Magee High School (Miss.): Madden Trojan #03

5. PCM High School (Iowa): PCM Madden

6. Buhler High School: Crusader Gold

7. Lamar Cons High School (Texas): LCHS Madden

8. Pella High School (Iowa): Dutch Herberts

9. White Castle High School (La.): WCHS (Vondez Shaw)

10. Walker High School (La.): BD Madden Wildcats

League: Eastern Region – High School – Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) – Rec.

1. Palmyra-Macedon Senior High School (N.Y.): Madden Raider

2. East Kentwood High School (Mich.): East Kentwood – PK21

3. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Rambler Madden (Jeremaih)

4. Berrien Springs High School (Mich.): Port Huron Fighting Squirrels Logan

5. Florence Township Memorial High School (N.J.): SinghsKings

6. Richlands High School (Va.): Blue Tornado Madden Blue

7. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Rambler Madden (Stephen)

8. Cohoes High School (N.Y.): Cohoes Madden

9. Berrien Springs High School (Mich.): Port Huron Fighting Squirrels Michael

10. Baker High School: Jim Madden

League: Georgia – High School – Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) – Varsity

1. Marietta High School: BunchOffset

2. New Manchester High School: MadJag

3. Monroe Area High School: Madden GG

4. West Forsyth High School: Wolverine Gold

5. Alexander High School: McMadden

6. Alexander High School: The Wigles

7. Rockdale County High School: RCHS Madden Varsity (B)

8. Rockdale County High School: RCHS Madden Varsity (A)

9. Cook High School: Cook High Hornets – A

10. Seckinger High School: Jags Madden BP

League: Kentucky – High School – Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) – Varsity

1. Hart County High School: Hart County Raiders – C-Rex

2. Belfry High School: Belfry Pirate Madden

3. Great Crossing High School: GCHS Madden

4. Trinity High School: Trinity Esports – Ball

5. Trinity High School: Trinity Esports – Dunn

6. Lafayette High School: Generals Larry

7. St. Mary High School: The Vi-King

8. Madison Central: MCHS Madden Wood

9. Harlan County High School: HCHS Madden 1

10. Knox Central High School: Knox Central Madden

League: Mountain Region – High School – Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) – Rec.

1. Fort Collins High School (Colo.): FCHS A

2. Cibola High School (N.M.): Madden JV Cibola

3. Clovis High School (N.M.): CHS C Madden

4. Thompson Valley High School (Colo.): TVs Very Own Houckes

5. Clovis High School (N.M.): CHS A Madden

6. Jordan High School (Utah): JHS Madden 2

7. Jordan High School (Utah): JHS Madden

8. Thompson Valley High School (Colo.): PsyqueUI

9. Del Norte High School (N.M.): Del Norte Madden

10. Manzano High School (N.M.): Monarchs A – Madden

League: Oklahoma – High School – Madden NFL Solos (PS4) – Varsity

1. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Carlson – Madden

2. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Cocheran – Madden

3. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Want – Madden

4. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Young – Madden

5. Roland High School: RHS Schalski, Mason

6. Paden High School: Paden Madden #2

7. Salina High School: Salina Wildcats

8. Panama High School: Panama Razorbacks

9. Roland High School: RHS Peters, Colton

10. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Harman – Madden

League: Pacific Region – High School – Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) – Rec.

1. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Varsity Isaiah Delgado

2. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Nathan Ramirez

3. Freedom High School (Calif.): FHS Madden

4. Independence High School (Calif.): IES – Tanner Yue

5. Liberty High School (Calif.): LHS Landon R

6. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Guillermo Castaneda

7. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Varsity Ethan Castaneda

8. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Varsity Tony Reed

9. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Varsity Samuel Molina

10. Crespi Carmelite High School (Calif.): Crespi Celt3