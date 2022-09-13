High school football game in Texas turns into an all-out brawl between teams, fans

Emotions run high in Texas when it comes to high school football. Unfortunately, every once in a while, that passion turns into an ugly incident—like this past Friday night.

According to a report by WFAA, a game between Dallas Roosevelt High School and Fort Worth Eastern Hills High School turned into a brawl in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. It got violent enough for the game to be called off, and both teams were disqualified.

One person in the stands captured the fight on their phone and shared it on Youtube:

Dallas ISD released the following statement about the fight:

“The UIL is aware of the incident involving Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Roosevelt high school students during a football game on Thursday September 8, 2022… The school and the local district executive committee are investigating and have the authority to impose penalties for involved students. The UIL will continue to gather information.”

Players who were involved in the fight will miss half of the next game they play.

This week Eastern Hills is scheduled to play Kennedale (Texas) on Friday at home, while Roosevelt visits Italy (Texas) on Thursday.

More Stories:

Rodrick Pleasant scores punt return TD, intercepts Nico Iamaleava twice

Texas HS freshman RB to undergo open heart surgery after collapsing following game

Latest USA TODAY Super 25