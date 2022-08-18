How to Watch: Alabama, Georgia, and more high school football games streaming this week

High school football has kicked off for the 2022 season, with more states getting ready for gridiron action as August winds down and September nears.

This week and into the weekend will feature some of the best programs as Alabama and Georgia high school football gets underway.

Beyond the in-state matchups, the Thompson Warriors (Ala.) and Buford Wolves (Ga.) square off in an out-of-state battle on Aug. 19. Both teams have been consistently ranked as top football programs in the nation, with each having spent time in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25.

Overall, it’s a slate of opening kickoff games that adds to a highly anticipated 2022 season.

The strong class of 2023 creates the anticipation of witnessing highlight-reel moments during much of this year’s schedule of games from across the country—headlined by top quarterbacks Arch Manning, Jaden Rashada, Nico Iamaleava, Dante Moore, and Malachi Nelson, plus a loaded crop of overall talented powerhouses.

For fans looking to watch the games online, whether it be your hometown team, a regional-powerhouse matchup or even a nationally ranked head-to-head, the NFHS Network has live-streaming available.

