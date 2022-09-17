High School Football Social Buzz of the Week: Arch Manning leads an impressive round of must-see moments

Down 18 points at halftime, Arch Manning led Isidore Newman (La.) on an incredible comeback over Benton (La.), with the Texas Longhorns commit providing plenty of highlights that had social media buzzing.

Not to be outshined, though, was Hoban’s Lamar Sperling, who shook and shimmied like a young Barry Sanders on his way to 232 yards rushing and a big win over in-state foe St. Ignatius (Ohio).

And don’t overlook Belfry’s (Ky.) Caden Woolum, because if you miss him —as evident in the video—the chances of catching up are slim.

By the way, if any NFL teams need a kicker, watch the end, then give Skyler Davis a ring.

More Social Buzz:

Jack Inglis of Southern Lehigh (Pa.) with an early favorite for Catch of the Year

Week 1 Highlights

Week 2 Highlights

To have a social media highlight possibly featured in our weekly rundown, make sure to DM the videos to USA TODAY High School Sports on Instagram or Twitter.