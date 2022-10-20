High school football key matchup of the week: Central (Fla.) vs. Columbus (Fla.)

The biggest high school football game this week will take place between two teams based in Miami, Florida: Central and Columbus.

Central (7-0) is currently ranked No. 3 in our Super 25 list, coming off a dominant 53-7 win over Norland (Fla.). The Rockets have not been threatened by anybody since their Week 1 matchup with IMG Academy (Fla.), which they won by a touchdown. Since then, it’s been all easy sailing, and none of their opponents have come closer than 17 points on the final score.

Overall, Central has won their games by a total of 269-54.

However, Columbus (8-0) may give the Rockets a run for their money. While the Explorers haven’t been quite as dominant and haven’t faced a national powerhouse like IMG, they’re still rolling through their competition. Last week they defeated Doral Academy (Fla.) by a score of 35-7, led by four passing touchdowns from Junior quarterback Alberto Mendoza. It may be difficult for Mendoza to repeat that – as Central’s defense has held their last five opponents to seven points or less.

Central should be considered the favorite, but an upset is hardly out of the question. Columbus would come crashing through the door of our Super 25 rankings with a win.

