High School Football: Mater Dei, St. John Bosco in talks to play at SoFi Stadium

The biggest high school football game of the year will occur on Oct. 7 when the nation’s top-two ranked teams meet. That’s reigning national champion Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

At the moment, the matchup is scheduled to take place at Mater Dei’s home, Santa Ana Stadium. However, according to a report by Eric Sondheimer at the Los Angeles Times, the two schools are negotiating to play the game at SoFi Stadium, home of both the LA Rams and the LA Chargers.

The stadium opened two years ago at a construction cost of somewhere around $5 billion. It is built to hold up to 70,000 fans, but that number can be expanded up to 100,000 for major events.

Mater Dei has been named national champion in three of the last five years. Meanwhile, St. John Bosco was the state champion in 2016 and national champion in both 2013 and 2019.

