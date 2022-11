USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings

Eight teams were idle heading into the latest USA TODAY Sports Super 25, with many of the top programs gearing up for the playoff push in the second week of November.

However, it was business as usual for the Super 25 teams that did play, including IMG Academy (Fla.), which grabbed the national spotlight after a 96-0 win—in a game that was called at halftime.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25: Nov. 8, 2022

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 1

2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. St. Thomas More (Conn.) 41-18 | PR: 2

3. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 3

4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 11-1 | Last Result: def. Desert Pines (Nev.) 41-3 | PR: 4

5. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 9-1 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 5

6. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: def. Central Gwinnett (Ga.) 49-7 | PR: 6

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 7

8. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Treasure Coast (Fla.) 45-6 | PR: 8

9. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Mansfield Legacy (Texas) 42-6 | PR: 9

10. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: def. Kingwood (Texas) 56-7 | PR: 10

11. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 7-1 | Last Result: def. West Toronto Prep (Canada) 96-0 | PR: 12

12. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: def. Johnson (Texas) 70-10 | PR: 11

13. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 9-1 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 13

14. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: def. Rock Hill (Texas) 31-3 | PR: 14

15. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 9-1 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 15

16. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 16

17. Katy (Texas)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: Katy Taylor (Texas) 49-7 | PR: 17

18. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Centennial (Ariz.) 24-14 | PR: 19

19. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: def. Paulding County (Ga.) 56-23 | PR: 18

20. Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 20

21. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep (Calif.) 43-7 | PR: 21

22. Lakeland (Fla.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Lakewood (Fla.) 48-20 | PR: 22

23. Colquitt County (Norman Park, Ga.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Richmond Hill (Ga.) 41-14 | PR: 23

24. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: def. Fossil Ridge (Texas) 45-14 | PR: 24

25. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 8-1 | Last Result: def. Casteel (Ariz.) 42-14 | PR: 25