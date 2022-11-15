USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings

Two of the top teams in California—Long Beach Poly and Centennial—lost over the weekend, creating a substantial slide in the latest USA TODAY Sports Super 25.

The shakeup also opened the door for newcomers at No. 24 and No. 25.

Meanwhile, the top of the rankings remained steady, which sets up three massive games this weekend: IMG Academy vs. St. Frances Academy; Mater Dei vs. Los Alamitos (the team that took down Poly); and St. John Bosco vs. Mission Viejo (the team that took down Centennial).

USA TODAY Sports Super 25: Nov. 15, 2022

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. JSerra (Calif.) 54-14 | PR: 1

2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Clarkson North (Alaska) 34-10 | PR: 2

3. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: def. St. Brendan (Fla.) 60-0 | PR: 3

4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 12-1 | Last Result: def. Liberty (Nev.) 56-14 | PR: 4

5. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 10-1 | Last Result: def. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 49-14 | PR: 5

6. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) 63-6 | PR: 6

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: def. Coconut Creek (Fla.) 59-14 | PR: 7

8. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 8

9. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: def. Bryan (Texas) 74-13 | PR: 9

10. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. Dobie (Texas) 49-3 | PR: 10

11. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 7-1 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 11

12. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. Cedar Ridge (Texas) 58-10 | PR: 12

13. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 10-1 | Last Result: def. Inlet Grove (Fla.) 43-7 | PR: 13

14. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. Marcus (Texas) 42-7 | PR: 14

15. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. Silverdale Academy (Tenn.) 77-13 | PR: 16

16. Katy (Texas)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. Fort Bend Clements (Texas) 59-0 | PR: 17

17. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: def. Boulder Creek (Ariz.) 37-7 | PR: 18

18. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. River Ridge (Ga.) 49-6 | PR: 19

19. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. Palma (Calif.) 57-7 | PR: 21

20. Lakeland (Fla.)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: def. Lake Gibson (Fla.) 49-0 | PR: 22

21. Colquitt County (Norman Park, Ga.)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: def. Pebblebrook (Ga.) 56-16 | PR: 23

22. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. Crowley (Texas) 52-13 | PR: 24

23. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 9-1 | Last Result: def. Perry (Ariz.) 52-7 | PR: 25

24. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

Record: 12-1 | Last Result: def. St. Ignatius (Ohio) 28-7 | PR: NR

25. Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. First Coast (Fla.) 57-6 | PR: NR