USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings

Not many weeks during the 2022 high school football schedule can rival what unfolded over the past weekend. A top-10 upset, major wins, comeback heroics, and significant shutouts highlighted the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 scoreboard, creating a dynamic shift in the latest rankings.

As the gridiron action nears the end of November and significant games loom in the East and West this weekend, here is the current top 25…

USA TODAY Sports Super 25: Nov. 22, 2022

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: def. Los Alamitos (Calif.) 52-0 | PR: 1

2. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 13-1 | Last Result: def. Bishop Manogue (Nev.) 70-6 | PR: 4

3. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. Northwestern (Fla.) 34-30 | PR: 3

4. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 11-1 | Last Result: def. Mission Viejo (Calif.) 41-6 | PR: 5

5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 8-1 | Last Result: def. St. Frances Academy (Md.) 27-16 | PR: 11

6. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: def. Avante Garde (Fla.) 48-0 | PR: 8

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. Atlantic (Fla.) 63-14 | PR: 7

8. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. Wylie (Texas) 41-0 | PR: 9

9. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 8-1 | Last Result: lost to IMG Academy (Fla.) 27-16 | PR: 2

10. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: def. Dickinson (Texas) 43-34 | PR: 10

11. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: def. New Braunfels (Texas) 45-14 | PR: 12

12. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 11-1 | Last Result: def. Boynton Beach (Fla.) 49-0 | PR: 13

13. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: def. Highland Park (Texas) 63-42 | PR: 14

14. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: def. WSK (Tenn.) 44-7 | PR: 15

15. Katy (Texas)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: def. Memorial (Texas) 62-21 | PR: 16

16. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: def. Idle | PR: 17

17. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: def. North Forsyth (Ga.) 77-16 | PR: 18

18. Lakeland (Fla.)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. Mitchell (Fla.) 47-10 | PR: 20

19. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. Salinas (Calif.) 57-21 | PR: 19

20. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: def. Frenship (Texas) 69-14 | PR: 22

21. Colquitt County (Norman Park, Ga.)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: def. Harrison (Ga.) 49-28 | PR: 21

22. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

Record: 13-1 | Last Result: def. Mentor (Ohio) 27-0 | PR: 24

23. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 9-1 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 23

24. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 11-1 | Last Result: lost to Walton (Ga.) 42-35 | PR: 6

25. Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: def. Tampa Bay Tech (Fla.) 28-24 | PR: 25