USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings

St. John Bosco’s close win over top-ranked Mater Dei at the Rose Bowl last week gives a new look to the top of USA TODAY Sports Super 25 rankings.

But that big-time California showdown wasn’t the only outcome that created a shift in the hierarchy, as Edgewater’s (Fla.) lopsided defeat opened the door for two new teams to land in the bottom half of the rankings —including an undefeated Georgia power that now must square off against the No. 21 team.

As the high school football season enters December, here’s the latest top 25.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25: Nov. 29, 2022

1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 12-1 | Last Result: def. Mater Dei (Calif.) 24-22 | PR: 4

2. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 12-1 | Last Result: lost to St. John Bosco (Calif.) 24-22 | PR: 1

3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 13-1 | Last Result: Season complete | PR: 2

4. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: def. Norland (Fla.) 34-20 | PR: 3

5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 8-1 | Season complete | PR: 5

6. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. Cardinal Newman (Fla.) 49-16 | PR: 6

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: def. Blanche Ely (Fla.) 35-7 | PR: 7

8. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: def. The Woodlands (Texas) 35-3 | PR: 8

9. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. Cinco Ranch (Texas) 49-21 | PR: 10

10. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. San Benito (Texas) 44-7 | PR: 11

11. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 8-1 | Season complete | PR: 9

12. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 12-1 | Last Result: def. Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) 31-20 | PR: 12

13. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. Byron Nelson (Texas) 59-41 | PR: 13

14. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 14

15. Katy (Texas)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. Summer Creek (Texas) 35-7 | PR: 15

16. Lakeland (Fla.)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: def. Lake Minneola (Fla.) 41-6 | PR: 18

17. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 11-0 | Last Result: def. O’Connor (Ariz.) 56-26 | PR: 16

18. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. Woodward Academy (Ga.) 56-28 | PR: 17

19. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: def. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 41-14 | PR: 19

20. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. McKinney (Texas) 42-35 | PR: 20

21. Colquitt County (Norman Park, Ga.)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. North Gwinnett (Ga.) 52-17 | PR: 21

22. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

Record: 14-1 | Last Result: def. Gahanna Lincoln (Ohio) 31-7 | PR: 22

23. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 10-1 | Last Result: def. American Leadership Academy (Ariz.) 31-25 | PR: 23

24. Carrollton (Ga.)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. Walton (Ga.) 52-27 | PR: NR

25. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 10-1 | Last result: def. Parkland (Pa.) 52-21 | PR: NR