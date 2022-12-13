USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings

One of the most competitive weekends of the 2022 high school football season kicked off this past Friday, and by Saturday night, four teams in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 rankings had lost.

Westlake (Texas) had its 54-game winning streak snapped by North Shore (Texas), while Guyer (Texas) lost to a surging DeSoto (Texas) team. And Katy (Texas) kept the wild Lone Star State playoffs trend on the rise, losing a close one against Vandergrift (Texas) 38-35.

Down in Georgia, Carrollton allowed 70 points to Mill Creek in its lopsided defeat. While out west, top-ranked St. John Bosco (Calif.) made its final statement of the year, efficiently handling Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) 45-0.

The aftermath created spots for a trio of teams in the latest rankings, with a full slate of championship matchups still ahead this week.

As the final 2022 poll awaits on December 20, here is the latest Super 25.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25: Dec. 13, 2022

1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 13-1 | Last Result: def. Serra (Calif.) 45-0 | PR: 1

2. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 12-1 | Season complete | PR: 2

3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 13-1 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 3

4. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 4

5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 8-1 | Season complete | PR: 5

6. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. Clearwater Central Cath. (Fla.) 48-14 | PR: 6

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 7

8. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 15-0 | Last Result: def. Westlake (Texas) 49-34 | PR: 10

9. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. Prosper (Texas) 41-0 | PR: 9

10. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 13-1 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 13

11. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 9-1 (Forfeit Included) | Season complete | PR: 11

12. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 14-1 | Last Result: lost to North Shore (Texas) 49-34 | PR: 8

13. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 13-0 | Season complete | PR: 14

14. Lakeland (Fla.)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 16

15. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

Record: 15-0 | Last Result: def. Gainesville (Ga.) 35-28 | PR: 17

16. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 12-1 | Last Result: def. Saguaro (Ariz.) 28-21 | PR: 18

17. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

Record: 14-1 | Last Result: def. Carrollton (Ga.) 70-35 | PR: 24

18. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

Record: 15-1 | Season complete | PR: 21

19. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 12-1 | Last result: def. Harrisburg (Pa.) 42-7 | PR: 22

20. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 11-1 | Season complete | PR: 23

21. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 11-1 | Season complete | PR: 25

22. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 13-1 | Last Result: def. Ocoee (Fla.) 41-36 | PR: NR

23. DeSoto (Texas)

Record: 13-2 | Last Result: def. Guyer (Texas) 47-28 | PR: NR

24. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 14-1 | Last Result: def. Fort Dorchester (S.C.) 47-10 | PR: NR

25. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 14-1 | Last Result: lost to DeSoto (Texas) 47-28 | PR: 12