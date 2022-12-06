USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings

Westlake (Texas) notched its 54th consecutive win over the weekend, an impressive handling of semifinal foe Brennan (Texas) that sent the Chaparrals up the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 rankings and shifted the top 10.

Outside looking in, three losses created the most significant movement, beginning with another Lone Star State matchup between Guyer and Southlake Carroll — which went to the Wildcats and sent Southlake out of the top 25.

Not to be outdone, Georgia high school football had a primetime battle that ended with Carrollton taking out Colquitt County. And in Arizona, Basha jumped up five spots after shutting out former top-10 team Chandler 13-0, while in-state power Liberty’s one-point loss to Saguaro closed out the wild weekend.

The aftermath created an opening for two teams to reappear in the rankings.

As championship games await this weekend, here is the latest top 25.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25: Dec. 6, 2022

1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 12-1 | Idle | PR: 1

2. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 12-1 | Season complete | PR: 2

3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 13-1 | Season complete | | PR: 3

4. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. Lakewood (Fla.) 39-21 | PR: 4

5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 8-1 | Season complete | PR: 5

6. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: def. TNCA (Fla.) 56-0 | PR: 6

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. Jesuit (Fla.) 45-3 | PR: 7

8. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. Brennan (Texas) 47-7 | PR: 10

9. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. Westfield (Texas) 28-21 | PR: 8

10. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. Atascocita (Texas) 38-7 | PR: 9

11. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 8-1 | Season complete | PR: 11

12. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. Southlake Carroll (Texas) 45-21 : PR: 13

13. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 13-1 | Last Result: def. Bolles (Fla.) 21-14 | PR: 12

14. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. CPA (Tenn.) 42-0 | PR: 14

15. Katy (Texas)

Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. King (Texas) 56-34 | PR: 15

16. Lakeland (Fla.)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. Osceola (Fla.) 14-7 | PR: 16

17. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. Rome (Ga.) 42-3 | PR: 18

18. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 11-1 | Last Result: def. Chandler (Ariz.) 13-0 | PR: 23

19. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)

Record: 12-0 | Idle | PR: 19

20. Carrollton (Ga.)

Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. Colquitt County (Ga.) 35-27 | PR: 24

21. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

Record: 15-1 | Last Result: def. Springfield (Ohio) 28-14 | PR: 22

22. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 11-1 | Last result: def. Garnet Valley (Pa.) 48-7 | PR 25

23. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 11-1 | Last result: def. Don Bosco (N.J.) 45-0 (11/25) | PR NR

24. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

Record: 13-1 | Last Result: def. Milton (Ga.) 48-14 | PR: NR

25. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 11-1 | Last Result: lost to Saguaro (Ariz.) 43-42 : PR: 17