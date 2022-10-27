High School Football Playoffs: Start dates in each state (plus D.C.), and how to watch

The 2022 high school football season’s playoff rush is one of the best times on the sports calendar, when teams across the country battle for divisional honors as well as state championships.

Of course, it’s not a uniform start date for all 50 states, and on top of that, traveling to remote sites can make watching your favorite team difficult.

So, with the help of the NFHS Network, we’ve created a state-by-state guide to get high school football fans set for the postseason.

Alabama High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Alaska High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 7. Final completed on Oct. 21

Arizona High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: October 21 (1A); November 4 (3A, 2A); November 18 (6A, 5A, 4A); November 25 (Open Division)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Arkansas High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 11

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

California High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Between Oct. 28 and Nov. 11, depending on Section

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Colorado High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 5

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Connecticut High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 29

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Delaware High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 18

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Florida High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 11

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Georgia High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 11

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Hawaii High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Idaho High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Illinois High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Indiana High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: October 21 (5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A); October 28 (6A)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Iowa High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: October 21 (2A, 1A, A, 8-Player); October 28 (5A, 4A, 3A)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Kansas High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 27

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Kentucky High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 3-5

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Louisiana High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 10

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Maine High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 21 (8-Man Small); Oct. 28 (B, C, 8-Man Large); Nov. 4 (A, D)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Maryland High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Massachusetts High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Michigan High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Minnesota High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 10

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Mississippi High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4 (4A, 3A, 2A); Nov. 11 (6A, 5A, 1A) | Midsouth: Oct. 28 (5A, 4A, 3A, 2A); Nov. 4 (6A)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Missouri High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Montana High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Nebraska High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 20 (D1, D2); Oct. 28 (A, B, C1, C2, D6)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Nevada High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 27-29 (5A, 4A, 3A); Nov. 4-5 (2A, 1A)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

New Hampshire High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

New Jersey High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

New Mexico High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 22 (8-man, 6-man); Oct. 29 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A)

On-Demand or Live viewing: N/A

New York High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28 to Nov. 11, depending on location

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

North Carolina High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

North Dakota High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 15 (9-Man); Oct. 22 (11B); Oct. 28 (11AA & 11A)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Ohio High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Oklahoma High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 11

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Oregon High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Pennsylvania High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 18

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Rhode Island High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

South Carolina High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

South Dakota High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 20 (11B, 9-man); Oct. 27 (11AAA, 11AA, 11A)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Tennessee High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Texas High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 11

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Utah High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 21

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Vermont High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 29-30

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Virginia High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 11-12

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Washington High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Washington, D.C. High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 11-12

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

West Virginia High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 10-11

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Wisconsin High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 21

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Wyoming High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

