High School Football Playoffs: Start dates in each state (plus D.C.), and how to watch

Football

By October 27, 2022 2:15 pm

The 2022 high school football season’s playoff rush is one of the best times on the sports calendar, when teams across the country battle for divisional honors as well as state championships.

Of course, it’s not a uniform start date for all 50 states, and on top of that, traveling to remote sites can make watching your favorite team difficult.

So, with the help of the NFHS Network, we’ve created a state-by-state guide to get high school football fans set for the postseason.

Alabama High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Alaska High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 7. Final completed on Oct. 21

 

Arizona High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: October 21 (1A); November 4 (3A, 2A); November 18 (6A, 5A, 4A); November 25 (Open Division)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Arkansas High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 11

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

California High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Between Oct. 28 and Nov. 11, depending on Section

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Colorado High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 5

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Connecticut High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 29

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Delaware High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 18

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Florida High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 11

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Georgia High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 11

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Hawaii High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Idaho High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Illinois High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Indiana High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: October 21 (5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A); October 28 (6A)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Iowa High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: October 21 (2A, 1A, A, 8-Player); October 28 (5A, 4A, 3A)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Kansas High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 27

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Kentucky High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 3-5

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Louisiana High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 10

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Maine High School Football Playoffs

Start Date:  Oct. 21 (8-Man Small); Oct. 28 (B, C, 8-Man Large); Nov. 4 (A, D)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Maryland High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Massachusetts High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Michigan High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Minnesota High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 10

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Mississippi High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4 (4A, 3A, 2A); Nov. 11 (6A, 5A, 1A) | Midsouth: Oct. 28 (5A, 4A, 3A, 2A); Nov. 4 (6A)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Missouri High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Montana High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Nebraska High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 20 (D1, D2); Oct. 28 (A, B, C1, C2, D6)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Nevada High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 27-29 (5A, 4A, 3A); Nov. 4-5 (2A, 1A)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

New Hampshire High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

New Jersey High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

New Mexico High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 22 (8-man, 6-man); Oct. 29 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A)

On-Demand or Live viewing: N/A

 

New York High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28 to Nov. 11, depending on location

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

North Carolina High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

North Dakota High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 15 (9-Man); Oct. 22 (11B); Oct. 28 (11AA & 11A)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Ohio High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Oklahoma High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 11

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Oregon High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Pennsylvania High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 18

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Rhode Island High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

South Carolina High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

South Dakota High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 20 (11B, 9-man); Oct. 27 (11AAA, 11AA, 11A)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Tennessee High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Texas High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 11

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Utah High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 21

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Vermont High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 29-30

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Virginia High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 11-12

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Washington High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Washington, D.C. High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 11-12

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

West Virginia High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Nov. 10-11

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Wisconsin High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 21

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Wyoming High School Football Playoffs

Start Date: Oct. 28

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

