High School Football Playoffs Calendar: How to live stream upcoming games

Football

By November 17, 2022 8:23 pm

The 2022 high school football season’s playoff rush continues this week and beyond, with many of the states prepping for state championships on November 18 and 19.

As usual, the final rounds are not uniform for all 50 states, and on top of that, traveling to remote sites can make watching your favorite team difficult.

So, USA TODAY High School Sports is back, with the help of the NFHS Network, to release an updated state-by-state guide to get high school football fans set for the final postseason run in 2022.

Alabama High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 17; Nov. 30-Dec. 2

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Alaska High School Football Playoffs

Season completed on Oct. 21

 

Arizona High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 12 (1A); Nov. 26 (3A, 2A); Dec. 9 (5A, 4A); Dec. 10 (Open, 6A).

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Arkansas High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 1-3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

California High School Football Playoffs

Regional Bowl Championships (North/South): Dec. 2-3

State Championship Bowl Games: Dec. 9-10

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Colorado High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 26 (2A, 1A, A8, A6); Dec. 3 (5A, 4A, 3A)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Connecticut High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 10

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Delaware High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 11

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Florida High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 8-10; Dec. 15-17

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Georgia High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 8-10

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Hawaii High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 18-19

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Idaho High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 18-19

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Illinois High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 25-26

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Indiana High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 25-26

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Iowa High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 17-18

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Kansas High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 26

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Kentucky High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 2-3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Louisiana High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 9-10

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Maine High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 12 (8-Man); Nov. 19 (A, B, C, D)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Maryland High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 1-3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Massachusetts High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 2-3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Michigan High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 18-19 (8-man); Nov. 25-26 (11-man)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Minnesota High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 2-3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Mississippi High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 2-3

Midsouth/Independent: State championships: Nov. 17-19

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Missouri High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 26 (Class 6); Dec. 1-3 (Class 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 8-man)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Montana High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 18-19

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Nebraska High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 21-22

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Nevada High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 18-19

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

New Hampshire High School Football Playoffs

Remaining state championships: Nov. 18 or 19 (Division I, Division II)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

New Jersey High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 3-4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

New Mexico High School Football Playoffs

Remaining state championships: Nov. 19 (2A); Nov. 26 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A)

On-Demand or Live viewing: N/A

 

New York High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 18-19 to Dec. 2-4, depending on location

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

North Carolina High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 9-10

Independants: State championships: Nov. 18

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

North Dakota High School Football Playoffs

Season completed

 

Ohio High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 1-3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Oklahoma High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 1-3 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, C); Dec. 10 (2A, A, B)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Oregon High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 18 or 19 (1A 6-man); Nov. 25-26 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A 8-man)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Pennsylvania High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 8-10

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Rhode Island High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 18-19

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

South Carolina High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 1-3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

South Dakota High School Football Playoffs

Season completed

 

Tennessee High School Football Playoffs

Championships: December 1-3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Texas High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 1-3; Dec. 14-17

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Utah High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 11-12 (4A, 3A, 2A, 1A); Nov. 18 (6A, 5A)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Vermont High School Football Playoffs

Season completed

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Virginia High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 10

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Washington High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Washington, D.C. High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 26 (A); Dec. 3 (AA)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

West Virginia High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 1-2

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Wisconsin High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 17-18

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

 

Wyoming High School Football Playoffs

Season completed

