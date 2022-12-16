Texas Showdown: Previewing the title rematch between Duncanville, North Shore

It’s a top-tier high school football matchup this weekend in Texas, where two undefeated and evenly-matched rival Super-25 teams square off in the state championship.

Here is a preview of the Class 6A Division I title game between the Duncanville Panthers and the North Shore Mustangs.

No. 9 Duncanville (14-0)

The Panthers began the 2022 season with a 23-10 win over South Oak Cliff (Texas). That’s about as close as any opponent got all year, with the exception of Westlake (Texas), who lost by a touchdown. Almost everyone else got blown out, with 10 opponents going down by 30 points or more. Their most recent victim was Prosper (Texas), who they defeated, 41-0.

No. 8 North Shore (15-0)

Meanwhile, the Mustangs had two close shaves all season. In October, they only managed to beat Summer Creek (Texas) by a touchdown and Atascocita (Texas) by a field goal. All the other teams they faced lost by two possessions or more. To advance, North Shore beat Westlake 49-34.

Per the Houston Chronicle, this will be the fourth time in five years these teams meet in this game. North Shore won the last three (2018, 2019 and 2021), and all were decided in the fourth quarter.

The game will be played at the Dallas Cowboys’ home, AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 p.m. central.

