USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings

While the front of the pack held firm in the latest USA TODAY Sports Super 25, a loss by Chandler (Ariz.) and a statement win by Duncanville (Texas) has created a new look for the top 10.

The shift sent teams in the bottom half of the rankings up a few spots—with Liberty (Ariz.) making the most significant jump from last week—and opened the door for the winner over the Chandler Wolves to enter the Super 25.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25: Nov. 1, 2022

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: def. Servite (Calif.) 48-17 | PR: 1

2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Arundel (Md.) 50-0 | PR: 2

3. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Monsignor Pace (Fla.) 50-14 | PR: 3

4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 10-1 | Last Result: def. Faith Lutheran (Nev.) 72-0 | PR: 4

5. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 9-1 | Last Result: def. Santa Margarita (Calif.) 56-14 | PR: 5

6. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Mountain View (Ga.) 56-7 | PR: 6

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Boyd Anderson (Fla.) 44-0 | PR: 7

8. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. St. John Paul II Academy (Fla.) 63-0 | PR: 9

9. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. DeSoto (Texas) 41-17 | PR: 11

10. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Atascocita (Texas) 16-13 | PR: 9

11. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Bowie (Texas) 45-0 | PR: 12

12. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 5-1 | Last Result: Middletown (Del.) 58-0 | PR: 13

13. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 9-1 | Last Result: def. Hallandale (Fla.) 63-0 | PR: 14

14. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. McKinney (Texas) 42-21 | PR: 15

15. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 9-1 | Last Result: def. Norco (Calif.) 42-0 | PR: 16

16. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: def. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.) 43-21 | PR: 17

17. Katy (Texas)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: Seven Lakes (Texas) 59-0 | PR: 18

18. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. South Paulding (Ga.) 68-10 | PR: 19

19. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. O’Connor (Ariz.) 53-0 | PR: 23

20. Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Record: 10-0 | Last Result: def. Jordan (Calif.) 63-0 | PR: 20

21. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. St. Ignatius (Calif.) 21-7 | PR: 22

22. Lakeland (Fla.)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Kathleen (Fla.) 35-0 | PR: 24

23. Colquitt County (Norman Park, Ga.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Valdosta (Ga.) 24-6 | PR: 25

24. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Byron Nelson (Texas) 38-23 | PR: 21

25. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 7-1 | Last Result: def. Chandler (Ariz.) 14-7 | PR: NR