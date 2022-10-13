High School Football Rewind: Watch this explosive TD run seal the game for Mater Dei over St. John Bosco

The biggest high school football game of the year—Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco—turned out to be a defensive slugfest, a big change from their matchup last season, which ended in a 42-21 win for the Monarchs.

This time around, neither quarterback threw a single touchdown pass and heading into the fourth quarter, the game was a close battle.

Mater Dei got out in front, and needing a big play to put the Braves away, called on Sophomore running back Jordon Davison.

And he certainly answered.

Watch his 38-yard touchdown run to seal the deal for Mater Dei, winning by a score of 17-7.

Davison (5-foot-11, 210 pounds) finished the evening with 114 rushing yards on 22 carries. He’s a five-star recruit, ranked the No. 1 running back in the class of 2025. Davison already has 36 offers on the table from college programs.

Next up on the schedule, Mater Dei will visit 6-1 Orange Lutheran (Calif.) while St. John Bosco hosts 3-4 JSerra Catholic (Calif.).

