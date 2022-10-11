High School Football Rewind: Watch this Virginia team's goal line stand turned into a pick-six

Nothing gets a defense fired up quite like a goal-line stand. This one by Oscar Smith (Va.) this past weekend is on a different level, though.

Not only did the defense stop what looked like a touchdown for their opponents, but they created a turnover…and took it all the way to the other end for six points.

Watch the Tigers stop Great Bridge (Va.) in the end zone and then run it back 100 yards for a touchdown.

Oscar Smith won the game 47-6. They are now 5-0 this season. Next up, they visit 6-0 King’s Fork (Va.) on Friday night.

