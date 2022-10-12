High School Football Rewind: Watch this wild Hail Mary in top Idaho matchup

They don’t call it a Hail Mary for no reason. Anything can happen when the ball is in the air, with a half-dozen players in the end zone waiting to make a play on it.

Sometimes the prayer of a pass is answered, though, which happened this past weekend when the top two high school football teams in Idaho met up.

Watch Rocky Mountain complete an improbable Hail Mary pass against Meridian in crunch time.

As exciting as that was, Rocky Mountain (now 6-1) failed on the ensuing two-point conversion try. Meridian won the game 14-12 and remains undefeated (6-0) on the season. Next up, they face Capital (Idaho) on Friday.

