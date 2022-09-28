High school football schedules changing with Hurricane Ian on southeast coast

With Hurricane Ian approaching the southeast coast, many schools in states that are expected to be impacted by the storm are changing their football schedules.

The Fort Myers News-Press reported that Lee and Collier County school districts are among districts in Florida that are adjusting their schedule. Lee hopes to play games Monday, if the teams are able to hold three practices ahead of their respective games, while Collier is still evaluating a plan.

The Florida Times-Union has a longer list of games that have been rescheduled, with some planned out as far as mid-to-late October. According to the outlet, district games that are postponed must be made up at some point during the season.

In Georgia, many varsity games are being moved to Thursday, while some are even playing on Wednesday, according to GPB News. Local outlets like Al.com and Fox5 have pulled together schedules with the new dates for the games.

Some areas in North Carolina are also moving games. The Charlotte Observer published its list of the altered schedule.

Scorebook Live similarly has a running list for games in South Carolina, some of which are expected to take place next week.

Check local websites for more information on schedule changes.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba late Sunday night and left the country in a blackout. It is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane by the time it reaches Florida. Follow local news for storm warnings and calls for evacuation during this potentially catastrophic event.

More Stories:

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings: Week 5

California football coach placed on leave following alleged battery after Friday night game

Oklahoma high school calls upon two girls to help avoid forfeit

Live-Stream High School Football:

NFHS Network