USA TODAY Sports Super 25 recap: Trio of top teams go down during wild weekend

The battle for the top teams in Texas was in high gear on Saturday, with No. 13 Guyer handing No. 20 Southlake Carroll its first loss of 2022. The 45-21 win will be one of a few notable outcomes to rattle the Super 25 rankings this Tuesday.

Joining that big-time matchup was the showdown in Georgia between No. 21 Colquitt County and No. 24 Carrollton. While the on-paper edge went to Colquitt, freshman quarterback Julian Lewis and the newly ranked Trojans were clicking on Friday night and handed the Packers its first loss of 2022 with a solid 35-27 win.

Last but not least, significant Saturday action in Arizona also created a buzz that will be felt in the rankings. No. 17 Liberty’s one-point loss to Arizona power Saguaro ended the Lions’ season at 11-1, while Basha moves ahead to the championship next week after blanking once-top-10 Chandler 13-0.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Scores: Dec. 2-3, 2022

1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 12-1 | Idle

2. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 12-1 | Season complete

3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 13-1 | Season complete

4. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. Lakewood (Fla.) 39-21

5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 8-1 | Season complete

6. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 12-0 | Last Result: def. rue North Classical Academy (Fla.) 56-0

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. Jesuit (Fla.) 45-3

8. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. Westfield (Texas) 28-21

9. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. Atascocita (Texas) 38-7

10. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. Brennan (Texas) 47-7

11. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 8-1 | Season complete

12. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 13-1 | Last Result: def. Bolles (Fla.) 21-14

13. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. Southlake Carroll (Texas) 45-21

14. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.) 42-0

15. Katy (Texas)

Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. King (Texas) 56-34

16. Lakeland (Fla.)

Record: 13-0 | Last Result: def. Osceola (Fla.) 14-7

17. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 11-1 | Last Result: lost to Saguaro (Ariz.) 43-42

18. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. Rome (Ga.) 42-3 | PR: 17

19. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)

Record: 12-0 | Idle

20. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Record: 13-1 | Last Result: lost to Guyer (Texas) 45-21

21. Colquitt County (Norman Park, Ga.)

Record: 13-1 | Last Result: lost to Carrollton (Ga.) 35-27

22. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

Record: 15-1 | Last Result: def. Springfield (Ohio) 28-14

23. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 11-1 | Last Result: def. Chandler (Ariz.) 13-0

24. Carrollton (Ga.)

Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. Colquitt County (Ga.) 35-27

25. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 11-1 | Last result: def. Garnet Valley (Pa.) 48-7

