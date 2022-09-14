High School Football Social Buzz of the Week: Roderick Robinson II goes off!

To most teams, 476 yards rushing and eight touchdowns would be an incredible night on offense. Maybe two or even three nights.

But when that offensive output comes from one player? From one game?

Yep, UCLA commit Roderick Robinson II is not your typical back — made evident by the power and the breakaway speed the Lincoln (San Diego, Calif.) talent displayed during his record-setting night on the ground.

