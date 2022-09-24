Social Buzz of the Week: Week 4 highlights

Social Buzz of the Week: Week 4 highlights

Football

Social Buzz of the Week: Week 4 highlights

By September 24, 2022 6:17 pm

By |

Friday night football didn’t waste much time when it came to producing buzz-worthy moments across the country.

From a bad snap that turned into major gain for Lexington Catholic (Ky.) to Chippewa Valley’s (Mich.) Shamar Heard coming down with an Andrew Schuster DIME in the back of the end zone, these were our favorite highlights making the rounds on social media.

To the tape!

More Social Buzz:

Week 1 Highlights

Week 2 Highlights

Week 3 Highlights:

To have a social media highlight possibly featured in our weekly rundown, make sure to DM the videos to USA TODAY High School Sports on Instagram or Twitter.

, , Football, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home