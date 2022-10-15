The Week 7 edition of Social Buzz of the Week hits with a 4-pack of football highlights, beginning with a dime-worthy strike from Jefferson Dragons (Ga.) quarterback Max Aldridge to Zay Minish for a 24-yard touchdown.
From there, it’s Madison Central’s Jayden West against two defenders— winner: Jayden West—followed by a speed clinic from Delone Catholic’s (Pa.) Gage Zimmerman.
And what’s a night of Friday night football without a wild QB scramble … a fumble recovered by the QB … and then a perfect strike to an open receiver?
Cleveland Heights’ (Ohio) Darreon Fair and Jayshawn Wyckoff have that covered perfectly to end the gridiron show.
To the tape!
