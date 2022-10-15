The Week 7 edition of Social Buzz of the Week hits with a 4-pack of football highlights, beginning with a dime-worthy strike from Jefferson Dragons (Ga.) quarterback Max Aldridge to Zay Minish for a 24-yard touchdown.

From there, it’s Madison Central’s Jayden West against two defenders— winner: Jayden West—followed by a speed clinic from Delone Catholic’s (Pa.) Gage Zimmerman.

And what’s a night of Friday night football without a wild QB scramble … a fumble recovered by the QB … and then a perfect strike to an open receiver?

Cleveland Heights’ (Ohio) Darreon Fair and Jayshawn Wyckoff have that covered perfectly to end the gridiron show.

To the tape!

More Social Buzz:

Week 1

Week 2

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

Week 6

To have a social media highlight possibly featured in our weekly rundown, make sure to DM the videos to USA TODAY High School Sports on Instagram or Twitter.