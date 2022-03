Five-star basketball recruit Maya Nnaji sat down with USA TODAY High School Sports Awards‘ Randy Buffington to chat about her basketball journey, from prepping her next stop—the Arizona Wildcats—to her 1-on-1 games back in the day with her brother, current Denver Nuggets power forward Zeke Nnaji.

Check out the latest edition of “Rapid Fire” below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High School Sports Awards (@highschoolsportsawards)

