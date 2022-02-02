High School Sports Awards 'Rapid Fire' with Oregon basketball recruit Chance Gray

Five-star point guard Chance Gray sat down with USA TODAY High School Sports Awards‘ Randy Buffington in the latest edition of “Rapid Fire.”

The Winton Woods High School (Cincinnati, Ohio) standout has been putting on a display this season, something she credits to her father—which brings up a cool tidbit about Chance, as Randy explains: “… her father Carlton Gray is her head coach alongside Chance’s sister Amber who is one of the assistants. Carlton is also a former NFL defensive back and coaches the football team won a state championship this past year.”

Watch the full conversation below:

Chance Gray: On the Court/Off the Court:

