Houston Texans donate new uniforms to Uvalde high school football team

If there’s a silver lining to the horrific gun massacre in Uvalde, Texas, that occurred in May, it’s how the larger community has rallied around to help.

The Houston Texans are also pitching in.

According to Austin Nivison at CBS Sports, the Texans are donating new uniforms to the high school football team in conjunction with Nike. Linebacker Christian Kirksey told NFL Network it was an honor.

“It was just special to see the smiles on their faces… because we know that this city was impacted drastically. Being a leader and not just being a football player but being somebody that can be an extra shoulder to lean on definitely warmed something in my heart… We’re just excited to be here and honored to be here and be here with the city and let them know that we support them in every way”

After the massacre, the team donated $400,000 to the Robb School memorial fund, with half that amount coming from players.

The Texans will also wear stickers on their helmets to honor the victims for their Week 1 matchup with their AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts.

