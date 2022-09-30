Watch on-demand or live-stream high school football: South Region

Do you want to see the high school football action from any device, anywhere?

The NFHS Network’s collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports allows fans to live-stream 27 different regular season and postseason high school sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

It’s perfect for watching out-of-market, national, or your team’s games that you cannot attend.

Football fans in the South Region, find your team for the 2022 football season.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 regional spotlights:

No. 4 Central (Fla.) vs. North Miami Beach (Fla.)

No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Miramar (Fla.)

No. 6 Buford (Ga.) vs. Collins Hill (Ga.)

No. 8 North Shore (Texas) vs. King (Texas)

Search teams by state:

Alabama

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Note: We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY HSS operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.