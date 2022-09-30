Watch on-demand or live-stream high school football: West Region

Do you want to see the high school football action from any device, anywhere?

The NFHS Network’s collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports allows fans to live-stream 27 different regular season and postseason high school sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

It’s perfect for watching out-of-market, national, or your team’s games that you cannot attend.

Football fans in the West Region, including Hawaii and Alaska, find your team for the 2022 football season.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 regional spotlights:

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. JSerra Catholic (Calif.)

No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. Servite (Calif.)

No. 7 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Canyon Springs (Nev.)

Search teams by available states:

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Hawaii

Idaho

Montana

Nevada

Oregon

Utah

Washington

Wyoming

Note: We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY HSS operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.