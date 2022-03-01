How to Watch: Premiere of USA TODAY High School Sports Awards' series 'Why We Play'

Why We Play is a show about life through the lens of high school sports. Hosted by USA TODAY High School Sports Awards‘ Randy Buffington, the stories of courage capture the beauty of high school sports on and off the field. See the real reasons why we cry, why we laugh, why we sweat and why we dream.

Set to premiere on the USA TODAY News Channel this Tuesday, March 1 at 5 p.m. ET and on the USA TODAY SportsWire Channel this Tuesday, March 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET.