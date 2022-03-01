How to Watch: Premiere of USA TODAY High School Sports Awards' series 'Why We Play'

How to Watch: Premiere of USA TODAY High School Sports Awards' series 'Why We Play'

By February 28, 2022 9:30 pm

Why We Play is a show about life through the lens of high school sports. Hosted by USA TODAY High School Sports Awards‘ Randy Buffington, the stories of courage capture the beauty of high school sports on and off the field. See the real reasons why we cry, why we laugh, why we sweat and why we dream.

Set to premiere on the USA TODAY News Channel this Tuesday, March 1 at 5 p.m. ET and on the USA TODAY SportsWire Channel this Tuesday, March 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET. 

USA TODAY SportsWire Channel:

·    Amazon News – The Amazon News app is automatically downloaded to your Fire TV device, and you should see it on your home screen in the ‘Your Apps and Channels’ row. From there, you will see a list of channels, including our news and sports channels.

·     TubiTV 

·     XUMO – Channel 733

·     PLEX

·     STIRR

·     Stremium

USA TODAY News Channel:

·     Samsung TV Plus

·     Redbox TV

·     VIZIO WatchFree + – Channel 180

·     TiVo+

·     The Roku Channel

·     Amazon News

·     TubiTV 

·     XUMO – Channel 147

·     PLEX

·     STIRR

·     Stremium

