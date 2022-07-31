How to watch the 2022 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards

It’s almost showtime!

Tune in to see who will be named the nation’s best at 8 p.m. EDT today, July 31, on the USA TODAY Sports Awards website, the USA TODAY News and Sports streaming channels, YouTube and most smart televisions and devices.

Rob Gronkowski will host the 2022 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards alongside fellow Super Bowl-winning tight end, Vernon Davis.

The nationwide event will kick off with 24 in-person local shows that lead up to the national show featuring athletes from all 50 states.

From USA TODAY High School Sports Awards:

Stellar athletes in 29 national sports will be highlighted, resulting in Player of the Year announcements within each sport, while premier awards include Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rising Star, Courage Award, Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Play of the Year and Boys and Girls Athlete of the Year. Selected athletes are encouraged to register for the event to provide important show information and receive updates.