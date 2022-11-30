HS Football Rewind: This QB sneak somehow turned into a 99-yard touchdown

In fourth and one situations no play is more effective than a quarterback sneak. This sneak wound up going for quite a bit more than one yard, though.

Watch Junior quarterback Braden Tischer from Lincoln Way East (Ill.) run a sneak at his own goal line, break through the pile, then run it all the way back to the other end zone for a touchdown.

Tischer only played in five games this season, but he put up 818 passing yards, eight touchdowns and a 112.5 QB rating.

More high school football stories

14 of the best single-season RB performances

Super 25 power rankings: Week 14