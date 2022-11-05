IMG Academy game called after nearly 100-point lead at halftime

It was an abbreviated Senior Night down in Bradenton, Florida. More like a Senior Late-Afternoon.

IMG Academy (7-1) scored 96 points in the first half of its final regular-season home finale against West Toronto Prep (Ontario, Canada), leading officials to call it at halftime.

Final: 96-0.

It’s the Ascenders’ seventh consecutive win since losing the season opener against Miami Central (Fla.)—the No. 3 team in the latest USA TODAY Sports Super 25— in a tight battle, 20-14.

IMG, currently ranked No. 12 in the Super 25, has won its last four games by a total of 254 points to zero, leaving little doubt that the team is one of the most dominant in the country.

And the game next week could provide a clearer picture of just how commanding the IMG football squad really is this season.

Next up: a road test against the No. 2 team in the country, St. Frances Academy (Md.).

