In a battle of past Super 25 teams, Buford beats Thompson handily in 'Freedom Bowl'

Two of the best high school football teams in the country met on Friday night in an early clash of potential Super-25 powers.

Buford (Ga.) beat Thompson (Ala.) by a score of 38-7. Despite the lopsided final score, the game was actually close throughout the first half, with the only points coming on this touchdown pass from Dylan Wittke to KJ Bolden.

Dylan Wittke to KJ Bolden gave Buford 7-0 lead in 1st. pic.twitter.com/TBPicT4Shz — High School Football America (@HSFBamerica) August 19, 2022

The outcome was sealed in the second half thanks to five sacks and a couple of pick-sixes by Buford’s defense, one by Justin Baker and another for Bryson Banks.

At quarterback, Wittke went 10-of-15 for 125 total passing yards and an interception. However, the real star of the evening was Buford running back Justice Haynes, who totaled 93 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and added another score on a kickoff return.

Afterward, Haynes credited his teammates and looked forward to playing at Alabama, where he’s committed – per AL.com.

“I love it… That’s how it’s going to be at Bama. There are going to be great players all around me. Each and every day we’re 1-on-1. We push each other. … Just to be able to compete with makes me a better player.”

This week Buford hosts Mallard Creek (N.C.), while Thompson hosts Lipscomb (Tenn.).

