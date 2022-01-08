Deion Sanders and Jackson State land another blue chip 2022 recruit

Deion Sanders and Jackson State sent shockwaves through the college football landscape during the early signing period, flipping five-star athlete Travis Hunter from Florida State.

Jackson State made headlines once again at Saturday’s All-American Bowl. Four-star St. Mary’s (Mo.) wide receiver Kevin Coleman committed to the Tigers over Florida State, Miami, Oregon and USC, giving Sanders another top 50 class of 2022 signee.

“I really stamped my final decision [Friday],” Coleman said. “Really just talked to my parents, told them the decision I was making was to be different to make my own legacy, to make change.”

Coleman cited Sanders as a major factor in his decision — much like Hunter after his shocking commitment to play for the Hall of Famer.

“Primetime,” Coleman said. “Why not play with the best?”

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Coleman has drawn comparisons to Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and will now have the chance to thrive among the HBCU ranks.

“Very quick, sudden prospect who creates a lot of separation with his explosiveness out of his breaks,” 247Sports’ Allen Trieu said in his scouting report of Coleman. “Makes cuts at full speed. Excellent in the open field. Has good timed speed and accelerates quickly. Very good hands and ball skills. Catches the ball comfortably away from his body and in traffic over the middle.”